Jadon Sancho puts in attacking masterclass as Manchester United embarrass Chelsea



Manchester United clinched all three points as they beat Chelsea in a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford.

United’s goalscorers were Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench for the injured Antony.

United could have had more goals but a number of outstanding saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga and shots hitting the woodwork saved Chelsea from a more embarrassing scoreline.

Creatively, United’s main man was Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman started on the left of the attack but with Antony stretchered off, Sancho was shifted to the right wing.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Sancho had an 82% pass accuracy.

He contributed going forward with an incredible five key passes.

Defensively, Sancho did what was required of him.

He won three of the ground duels he delved into. Sancho also created three big chances. One of these came right at the end when he put in a good ball inside the box for Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho connected with the ball but the Chelsea goalkeeper blocked it to prevent the Argentine winger’s effort from going in.

Sancho tried to ping two long balls to his teammates. He successfully delivered on both attempts – a good show of his technical ability.

The 23-year-old completed two of the dribbles he embarked on.

Sancho registered one shot at goal and of course, crowned his display with a superb assist for Martial’s goal and United’s second of the match.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 82% pass accuracy

5 key passes

3 ground duels won

3 big chances created

2/2 long balls completed

2 dribbles completed

1 shot

1 assist Excellent performance. ⚡

For Sancho, it is imperative that he builds on this performance ahead of United’s two upcoming games against Fulham and Manchester City.

With Antony likely to be out of action, Sancho will need to step up.

