Kobbie Mainoo wins Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year



Manchester United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year has been awarded to Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18 year old’s impressive season was capped off with making his first team debut and ultimately being rewarded with three appearances by Erik ten Hag.

An unfortunately-timed injury has kept Mainoo sidelined for the past two months, just when he was breaking into the first team, stopping him from picking up any further minutes in the latter stages of the season.

Despite not having regular minutes at any level throughout the season, the majority of the midfielder’s appearances came at the u21s level, where he scored and assisted twice in 19 appearances.

Featuring across the midfield and even at times in the forward line, Mainoo’s skillset is currently best applied in the number 8 role where he looks to pick up the ball deep and drive forward, with a quick change of pace and leggy dribbling.

Possessing a bit of everything, the England u19 international is good defensively and may see a long term future deeper in midfield, but what really sets him apart from his contemporaries is his awareness in possession.

A remarkable ability to always find the open space in midfield, Mainoo’s consistency in creating angles to push the ball forward from deep is his strongest asset.

Not a flashy passer, the youngster favours short and quick passing to open up the pitch rather than looking to spray passes around.

Combined with a physically imposing stature despite his tender years, a domineering performance against Carlisle United early in the season showed Mainoo was already prepared for senior football.

The head of academy, Nick Cox, was full of praise for the youngster saying “Kobbie has had an exceptional season and risen to every challenge that he has faced. He has been at the club from a really young age and has always been an exciting talent but, importantly, he’s shown the work rate and desire to succeed.”

“Every time Kobbie has played for an Academy side this year, he has performed to a very high standard and that has given him the platform to go and impress Erik ten Hag and the first-team coaches.”

“To start a game for Manchester United, at the age of just 17, is a special achievement. We are really proud of the way he has applied himself in first-team training and he thoroughly deserves the recognition of this award.”

Etching his name on the award alongside last year’s winner Alejandro Garnacho, Mainoo wants to emulate the Argentinean saying “to keep on getting more games is the ultimate goal. I want to stay at this club, I’ve been here my whole life.”







