Manchester United among host of clubs eyeing former Erik ten Hag protégé Perr Schuurs



Manchester United have secured their seat at the table for next season’s Champions League and they have the chance to add further glory with the FA Cup final set to happen on June 3.

Manager Erik ten Hag will soon begin planning for next season and already plans are underway to significantly overhaul the defensive department with multiple outgoings expected.

The futures of club captain Harry Maguire and academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are dicey at the moment and Ten Hag would ideally want to bring in another defender in the summer.

New defender expected to come in

The rumour mill seems to suggest Serie A winner Kim Min-jae of Napoli is the favourite to land up at Old Trafford but Tuttosport (via FCInterNews) have added a new name to the list.

Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs is attracting plenty of interest from the Serie A as well as the Premier League. The report mentions that an offer of €30million could be enough to persuade the Italian club to sell.

While Torino would ideally like to keep a hold of their man, it might be difficult considering the names that are circling for the 23-year-old’s signature.

“Perr Schuurs, the Turin defender who has also been approached in recent weeks by Inter and Milan, is in the crosshairs of the big names in Europe.

“This was reported by Tuttosport, according to which Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League and the French side of PSG have targeted the Dutch centre-back and are ready to put thirty million on the plate.”

Schuurs and ETH have a history together

Despite Torino being 10th in the league, the Netherlands U-21 international has managed to keep 12 clean sheets in all competitions.

He has played in 31 games across all competitions since his move to Italy last summer and has chipped in with one goal and two assists.

The Dutchman was brought in as replacement for Bremer who joined Juventus after being names as best Serie A defender last season. The former Ajax star has proved to be more than a capable replacement for the Brazilian.

Ten Hag knows Schuurs really well and it was under his tutelage that the defender broke through to the Ajax first-team squad and he left after Ten Hag joined United.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

