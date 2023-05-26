Manchester United are the club “most repeatedly interested” in Diogo Costa amid Porto’s financial struggles



Manchester United is the club that has shown the strongest and most substantial interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to reports from Portugal.

United’s need for a new goalkeeper is an open secret.

Even as David de Gea closes in on a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford, there are no assurances that the Spaniard will be United’s starting goalkeeper next season.

There are massive reservations about De Gea’s suitability to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

During his presser on Friday ahead of the Fulham game on Sunday, Ten Hag was asked about the ongoing contract negotiations with De Gea.

The United boss said, “I think we want him to stay and he wants to stay at Manchester United.”

“I think we will find each other in terms of new agreement.”

Erik ten Hag on David de Gea contract: “I think we want him to stay and he wants to stay at Manchester United”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “I think we will find each other in terms of new agreement”, ten Hag added — via @sistoney67. pic.twitter.com/5ezz2KavvD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, United have been linked to a host of possible goalkeeper arrivals, including David Raya, Gregor Kobel, Jordan Pickford and Porto’s Costa.

Record via SportWitness reports that the “proven” Costa, who is enjoying a stellar season with Porto, may be on the move this summer with the Liga Portugal giants in desperate need of money.

Record reports that United are the club “most repeatedly interested” in the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

Porto are reportedly desperate to make money before 30th June.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is handling Costa’s affairs, including a possible transfer this summer. Costa has a release clause of €75m (£65m).

United are not the only party following Costa’s situation. Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest in the Portugal international.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and