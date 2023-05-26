Manchester United-linked Declan Rice is ready to make it clear he favours an Arsenal move



Manchester United target and West Ham captain Declan Rice is ready to admit that he favours a move to Arsenal over other possible transfer decisions, according to a new report.

Yesterday, Sky Sports reported that Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Rice on top of Mason Mount and Harry Kane in an incredible England triple swoop.

Rice is all but certain to leave the London Stadium – David Moyes has confirmed as much, although he stated his hope that Rice might have a change of heart and choose to remain at West Ham.

Alongside United, Arsenal are also admirers of Rice.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed that the Gunners were preparing a mega bid worth £85 million to land Rice.

With Granit Xhaka looking likely to make a switch to Bayer Leverkusen, Mikel Arteta views Rice as an ideal replacement for the Switzerland international.

There is also interest from abroad in Thomas Partey.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Rice.

“Declan Rice is ready to make it clear he favours a move to Arsenal this summer. West Ham are expected to sell their England international if a Champions League club matches their £100m-plus valuation,” the outlet reports.

“Arsenal have made Rice their No. 1 transfer target but know there could be competition if Manchester United or other Premier League rivals also come in for the 24-year-old midfielder.

“But Arsenal have already put in a huge amount of work to make sure the deal happens this summer as part of a shake-up in the squad.”

As per The Mirror, Arsenal will not find it easy to sign Rice – the England international is a highly-prized asset and significant challenges during negotiations with West Ham must be surmounted.

The North London club are also admirers of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, another player linked with United.







