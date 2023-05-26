Manchester United willing to offer big money to land RB Leipzig’s Joško Gvardiol



Manchester United are among a number of clubs that have made offers to sign RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol, according to a report.

Gvardiol is regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe and at only 21 years, he has numerous potential to develop even further.

The Leipzig man exploded in reputation and stature during the Qatar World Cup when his performances at the back for Croatia caught the eye.

This is not the first time United have been linked to Gvardiol.

Last year, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that former interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommended Gvardioal to the United hierarchy.

In January, with plenty of clubs circling around him, Gvardiol seemingly shut the door to a possible United transfer when he named Liverpool as his dream club.

According to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna however, United are not out of the race and have made an offer to the player.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to spend big to secure his services.

Aouna spoke to MadridXtra and said, “Real Madrid have an interest in Gvardiol, he was very keen on joining Real Madrid.

“However, he is very expensive.

“Gvardiol has received many offers since January, especially from the Premier League.”

Aouna adds, “These offers include Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United who are willing to offer big money for the player.”

With Harry Maguire likely on his way out of Old Trafford, United are thought to be in the market for a central defender.

The 20-time English champions are also rumoured to be keen on the likes of Jurrien Timber and Kim Min-jae. There is no disputing Gvardiol would be a huge upgrade on Maguire, but it is unlikely United would spend big on a defender likely to command close to €100m in transfer fees, with signing a striker and midfielder still the primary priorities.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and