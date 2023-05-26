Paul Scholes backs Jadon Sancho to replace injured Antony at Wembley after Chelsea heroics



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backed Jadon Sancho to come in and seamlessly replace Antony at Wembley when the Red Devils face Manchester City on June 3.

Scholes spoke on Premier League Productions after United’s 4-1 win against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to give United all three points and, in the process, secure Champions League football.

While he did not get on the scoresheet, Sancho was excellent against the Blues.

He initially started on the left of the attack, with Marcus Rashford deemed not fit enough to start. However, an injury to Antony after the Brazilian collided with Trevor Chalobah saw Sancho shifted to the right.

Sancho was United’s main creative spark. He crowned his performance with an assist for Martial’s goal. After the assist, his performance was a huge improvement on recent outings.

Erik ten Hag described Antony’s injury as “serious”, but the United boss did not give further details on the nature of the setback or the period of time Antony would be sidelined.

Scholes told Premier League Productions via The Express that Sancho is more than capable of filling in for Antony.

The former United midfielder said, “You’ve got to play players, and sometimes you just get a bit unlucky, and he’s been unlucky tonight with Antony.”

“But he’s got some good players to come in. Rashford came off the bench tonight, I think Sancho is looking as good as he has looked all season.”

“I’m a little bit sorry the season has got to end for him [Sancho], he’s looking fit, he’s looking trim, he’s looking trim, he’s looking quick, and he’s looking so confident as well.”

Scholes added, “So I think he could come into that final.”

