Scott McTominay tells friends he wants to quit Manchester United



Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away for Manchester United for months, having seen his place in the pecking order diminish under Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder has started just four Premier League matches since September, with summer signing Casemiro taking his place in the starting eleven.

The Brazilian’s partnership with Christian Eriksen has been Ten Hag’s go-to midfield this season, and even in Eriksen’s absence through injury, the manager has often opted tyo start Fred or Marcel Sabitzer over the academy graduate.

His situation looks set to worsen with Ten Hag keen on signing another central midfielder in the summer.

And with long-standing interest from Newcastle United, who tried to sign the Scotland international back in the January transfer window, a move in the upcoming transfer window has been mooted.

According to Football Insider, McTominay is looking to leave Old Trafford in pursuit of regular football.

The report claims that he is also pursued by West Ham United, with former Red Devils boss David Moyes a fan of the player.

With Man United needing funds to strengthen a number of key positions ahead of next season, McTominay could be seen as a saleable asset.

He has played less than half as many minutes in the Premier League this term than he managed in the last campaign, and would be likely to see those numbers drop further should United sign another player in the position in the coming months.

Scott McTominay has been a part of the first-team squad for six years, having made his debut against Arsenal by Jose Mourinho on May 7th.

He has often been praised for his work rate and physicality, although with Ten Hag looking to increase the technical level of his squad, McTominay’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

As reported by The Peoples person, Man United could ask for as much as £50m for the central midfielder due to his home-grown status and Premier League experience. Whether Eddie Howe or David Moyes would be prepared to part with such a significant chunk of their respective transfer budgets is unclear as of yet.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and