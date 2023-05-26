Sonny Aljofree signs first professional contract with Manchester United



Manchester United academy starlet Sonny Aljofree has signed his first professional contract with the club.

It comes after many youngsters are agreeing new deals to stay at the club including following individual impressive seasons.

The Peoples Person recently relayed the news that Samuel Murray has signed his first professional contract with Man United.

Aljofree has followed suit and shared the news of this latest development with his followers on Instagram.

The centre-back has been impressive this calendar year for the Under-18’s after scoring his first goal in January.

In recent weeks, he has played with the Under-21s as the academy gets ready to bring in new players now the end of the season has arrived.

Posting a caption on the post, he says ‘very proud moment for me and my family to sign my first professional contract with @manchesterunited.’ ‘The hard work continues.’

The young defender has played in 11 matches for the U18s Premier League tallying a total of 906 minutes.

Making his breakthrough to the Premier League 2, he has appeared nine times throughout the competition.

He has gone on to score two goals while playing a total of 651 minutes and has no doubt made his mark on the team.

With his growth clear to see, it could be a perfect chance for him to go on and impress Erik ten Hag this summer as preseason in the United States draws near.

It might come a bit soon with the expectation being that he will permanently feature for the U21’s next season and may need to stay in England to train with Mark Dempsey’s side.







