Sporting Lisbon set for huge financial windfall following Man United’s top four finish



Sporting Lisbon are set to receive a further fee of €1 million from Manchester United following the Red Devils’ qualification for the Champions League.

The payment is part of the variables negotiated when Sporting Lisbon sold Bruno Fernandes to United in January 2020.

As it stands, United will have paid a total of €65 million for Fernandes. That is, the transfer fee and bonuses that have already been attained.

United guaranteed themselves a top four finish after beating Chelsea on Thursday night in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to ensure that United will play Champions League football next season, irrespective of what happens on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

United have qualified for the Champions League at Liverpool’s expense. The Merseyside club will be playing in the Europa League next term.

Record Portugal reports, “Manchester United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League makes the value of Sporting’s inflow from the transfer of Bruno Fernandes skyrocket to 65 million euros.”

“Bruno Fernandes, 28 [Sporting Lisbon], left Alvalade for Old Trafford in January 2020, for a fixed amount of €55 million, plus €25 million in variables.”

Record adds, “Of these €25 M, Sporting achieved another 10 million in goals: €5 M when the Portuguese international reached 25 games with United’s shirt, which happened in September 2020; and a further €5 million related to qualification for the Champions League (€3 million for the first one, in 2020/21, and another €1 million for the two following ones, in 2021/22 and 2023/24, guaranteed now).”

The remaining €15m is contingent on Fernandes winning the Champions League or winning the Ballon d’Or.

Based on this, Fernandes’s transfer is the most profitable in Sporting Lisbon’s history at €65 million.

Matheus Nunes’s switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers comes in second at €45M+5M possible in objectives achieved.

Pedro Porro and Nuno Mendes’s sales were each valued at €45M.







