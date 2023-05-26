Transfer fee is last hurdle in Man United’s Mason Mount deal



The Independent are leading the posse of British media claiming that Manchester United are closing in on the transfer of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but they are now reporting that the deal has hit a snag.

It has been confirmed by Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard that contract talks with Mount have hit an impasse and with Financial Fair Play rules in mind, the Blues are said to have half a mind to sell him this summer.

There has been interest from a number of clubs, according to reports, with Liverpool, Arsenal and United leading the race. However, recent claims are that the England man would prefer a switch to Old Trafford, particularly as that now means Champions League football.

But nothing is that simple when it comes to United transfers andThe Independent is now claiming that Chelsea’s valuation is well above that of United.

“Chelsea are insistent on receiving at least £55m for Mason Mount this summer,” reporter Miguel Delaney writes.

“United do not want to go as high as £55m because their own summer budget is open to change with the takeover, but it is felt a deal will eventually be done despite the clubs currently being some way off agreement.”

As Delaney suggests, United’s budget is shrouded in uncertainty whilst the sale of the club hangs in the balance.

If the Glazers decide to sell in the near future as expected, the transfer budget will presumably depend on the new owner.

Without knowing who that will be, manager Erik ten Hag has admitted there is a lack of clarity about transfer funding.

A recent report from El Pais claims that the Glazers have pledged £500m for transfers this summer and that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, one of the main contenders to take over the club, has agreed to honour that amount.

The money is said to have come from a new loan leveraged by the outgoing tycoons.

However, other reports have claimed the budget is £100-£150 million, with most of that amount expected to go on a new striker, whether that be Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic or Gonçalo Ramos.

Whatever the case, £55 million does not seem an unreasonable price for a proven international star but it is clear that the 24 year old is likely to have to wait a number of weeks before there is sufficient clarity for a deal to be finalised.







