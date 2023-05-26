Victor Lindelof gives verdict on his performances after restoration to the starting XI



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said he is pleased with his displays since being restored to the starting XI.

After injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the Swede was thrust into the team after primarily being a secondary player under Erik ten Hag for large parts of the season.

Lindelof has, however, massively stepped up and has barely put a foot wrong.

The Swede has looked impressive, calm, and composed irrespective of who he has been paired with, be it Luke Shaw or Varane.

Varane’s return from injury has only served to elevate Lindelof’s displays even higher. The two have struck a formidable partnership that has seen Martinez not too sorely missed as he recovers from a fifth metatarsal setback.

Lindelof has started 10 consecutive games for United. He has managed to seven clean sheets in that time – an amazing return.

The 28-year-old spoke to club media after United’s 4-1 win against Chelsea and gave a verdict on his contributions since coming back into the team.

Lindelof said, “Of course, I think I’ve been performing well. And I think every time I’m on the pitch, I just want to help my team-mates to perform and to win the game and I think I’ve done that.

“So, of course, I’m very pleased with my performances.”

On United securing Champions League football and being assured of a top four finish, the club number 2 remarked that it’s a deserved achievement.

“Yeah, of course, that was always the target for us. I’m very pleased that we achieved that today.

“We knew we could have secured that spot [tonight] and we went out there and we won the game, so I think everyone is very pleased with that.”

Lindelof stated that the difference between the Red Devils this season and last term when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick were in charge comes down to both attitude and application.

“I think the mentality and the effort everyone puts in [is different],” he said. “I think everyone knows exactly what to do on the pitch, we have a system and everyone knows what they’re doing out there.”







