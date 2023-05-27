Alejandro Garnacho called up to Argentina senior squad



Alejandro Garnacho has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentina national team’s Asia tour this summer.

Garnacho has enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season for Manchester United, scoring five goals and providing five assists for a goal involvement average of one every 111 minutes.

It was reported recently that the 18 year old asked United boss Erik ten Hag to release him before the end of the season to play for Argentina in the U20’s World Cup, which is currently under way.

However, his request was refused with United battling to achieve a top four finish – which they have now done – and to win the FA Cup final, which takes place next weekend.

Garnacho may see it as a consolation prize or a promotion that the U20’s loss is the senior side’s gain as he lines up alongside the likes of Lionel Messi this summer.

So far the word “tour” is a bit of a stretch to describe Argentina’s trip to the East.

They have arranged just two matches, against Australia in Beijing on the 15th June and against Indonesia in Jakarta on the 19th June.

According to Fabrizio Romano who tweeted the squad announcement, Lisandro Martinez is not included, despite Ten Hag having said he will have recovered from injury from the start of pre-season.

Argentina list for upcoming games 🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho, included by Lionel Scaloni with Argentina’s senior team. pic.twitter.com/bDE8ZJZN7o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

If Garnacho gets to play on the tour, it will mark his senior international debut at a very tender age.

He has only played four games for the Albiceleste’s Under 20’s.

At Under 18 level he represented Spain 3 times before switching national allegiance due to his dual citizenship.







