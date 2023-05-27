Amazon set to release long awaited Man United treble winning documentary

Amazon Prime Video have announced details of their new documentary about Manchester United’s legendary 1999 treble-winning season.

The streaming giants have been granted full access to explore the truly remarkable story of United’s fairytale campaign.

Simply entitled ‘99,’ the series focuses on those infamous moments in which the Red Devils claimed the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League crown – all in the space of ten unforgettable days.

Details of the UK Original production were released on Thursday, with the documentary launching in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, all exclusively for Prime Video.

However, the series won’t be available until 2024 as Amazon aims to align its release with the 25th anniversary of the treble winning campaign.

‘99’ will likely follow a similar format to Amazon’s work with other clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City on their ground-breaking All or Nothing series.

The Red Devils have made no official announcement, which indicates the series will not utilise the current squad or its present day inner workings.

Instead, interviews with Sir Alex Ferguson and members of the treble-winning side are expected. The likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are all set to appear.

Fans will relive iconic moments such as Ryan Giggs’ epic FA Cup semi-final goal against Arsenal and their dramatic injury time comeback vs Bayern Munich to win the 1999 Champions League title.

Every perspective and vital moment is remembered “in vivid detail,” says Prime Video whilst also exploring ‘never-before-seen’ archive footage and behind-the-scenes content.

The documentary could persuade United into offering Prime Video future access at Old Trafford. Both Amazon and Netflix have been previously rumoured to be eager to develop future productions with the club.

David Beckham’s Studio 99 is involved with the series’ creation alongside Gary Neville’s Buzz16 production company helping to co-produce.

Sampson Collins, RTS-winning director who worked on football documentary Gazza, is directing the series. A synopsis says that 99 “takes audiences back to a remarkable moment in sport, going behind the curtain of this era-defining triumph.”