Erik ten Hag: Lisandro Martinez “will be ready”



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has relayed some welcome news over Lisandro Martinez’s injury status.

The diminutive defender’s season came to an abrupt end during the Red Devils’ Europa League first leg stalemate against Sevilla on April 13th.

And while Victor Lindelof has stepped up to the task of partnering Raphael Varane at the heart of United’s defence, Martinez’s absence has been keenly felt as the season’s end draws near.

With the Argentine confirmed to have suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture, and subsequently undergoing surgery, there was concern that Lisandro would be denied the benefits of a full preseason.

But Ten Hag has confirmed that his star centre half will be back at Carrington in no time at all.

Speaking to Viaplay (quote via Manchester Evening News), the Dutchman said, “I am expecting Lisandro Martinez back at the club in the coming days.

“He will be ready for the start of pre-season.”

With Martinez also opting out of the Argentina National Team’s tour of Asia in June, it would appear that the player is doing everything in his power to get back to his best in time for Man United’s preparations.

Ten Hag is usually one to keep his cards close to his chest on injury matters, often referring to a need for further prognosis and rarely setting return dates.

But by definitively confirming Licha’s return ahead of preseason, the former Ajax boss will certainly have raised spirits around Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s first match of the summer comes on July 12th at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, where they will take on historic rivals Leeds.

It would be a fitting match for Lisandro Martinez, warrior that he is, to mark his return.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and