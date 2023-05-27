Manchester United could earn another £4million by finishing third in the Premier League

Manchester United’s marathon season is nearing its conclusion, with just one league game left to play.

Erik ten Hag’s men impressively secured Champions League football for next season by dismantling Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The 4-1 win meant Liverpool can no longer catch United in the top four of the Premier League and underlined a successful first campaign for the new boss.

United finish their season at home to Fulham tomorrow (Sunday) and despite having wrapped up their Champions League place, there is still work to do.

A victory will hand United a third place finish with Newcastle resigned to fourth.

As well as the sporting merit to finishing a place higher in the division, there is a financial gain to be had, too.

As reported by The Athletic, United would scoop an approximate extra £4million should they beat Fulham on the final day.

A fourth place finish gets you a total of £63,306,073 according to their calculations, with third guaranteeing a £67,029,960 payout.

Champions scoop the jackpot of £74,477,733, with second place picking up £70,753,847 for their efforts.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for a busy summer in the transfer market and despite £4million being a drop in the ocean in the world of top level football these days, it will be a welcome top up.

Fulham cannot move from their current 10th place position, earning them £40,962,753, but are not expected to roll over at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva’s side will be out for revenge after United knocked them out of an ill-tempered FA Cup quarter-final back in March.

Ten Hag will be keen to finish strongly as he prepares his side for the final of the FA Cup against Manchester City, next weekend.







