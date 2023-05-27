Manchester United eyeing summer move for free agent Evan Ndicka



Manchester United are expected to offload quite a few players in the summer in a bid to raise capital and ensure the transfer budget is to the liking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Quite a few defenders are expected to depart with stalwart Phil Jones already declaring he is leaving the club while loan stars Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are expected to follow suit.

Academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are unlikely to remain at the club beyond the summer while club captain Harry Maguire‘s time could also be coming to an end.

United need another CB

Ideally, to balance out so many outgoings, a new defender is expected to arrive at Old Trafford with most reports terming Serie A champion Kim Min-jae of Napoli as the most likely to rock up at The Theatre of Dreams.

There are other players in the fray as well with Fichajes bringing back the name of Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt.

A move for the soon-to-be free agent actually makes sense considering he is left-footed and would serve as the perfect alternative for the currently injured Lisandro Martinez.

The defending Europa League champions have tried desperately to agree a new long-term deal with the centre-back but Ndicka seems to be hellbent on moving to a bigger club.

With the budget set to be tight despite the outgoings considering the arrival of an elite striker, a Bosman move would suit the Red Devils to the T.

Left-footed free agent Ndicka ticks all the boxes

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League as well as Serie A with former United boss Jose Mourinho said to be keen to bring him to Roma.

It is easy to see why the former AJ Auxerre star has captured the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.

The 23-year-old has been involved in 42 matches in the ongoing season and has scored twice while chipping in with a solitary assist.

At his current age and with the right kind of coaching, Ndicka could prove to be bargain in the long run.



