Manchester United have very limited budget for a goalkeeping addition in the summer



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows he has to fill multiple gaps in the squad with the addition of an elite goalscorer taking precedence.

But many fans and pundits will argue that a change in the goalkeeper position is also required considering the mistakes made by David de Gea during the course of the season.

His contract is up at the end of the current campaign and the club are reluctant to trigger the one-year extension option and are currently locked in talks over a new long-term deal instead.

DDG conundrum

The new deal, which will see the Spaniard earn significantly less, is yet to be ratified by the manager and he still holds concerns over the United No 1’s long-term future.

However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover process and the prospect of getting limited funds as transfer budget due to last summer’s splurge, there is a realization that other areas need urgent attention.

Ten Hag has publicly maintained that he wants the Spain international to stay and he is likely to stay as the club’s No 1 the next season as well but the former Ajax coach still wants increased competition.

The likes of Diogo Costa of Porto and Brentford’s David Raya have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but according to The Daily Mail, that might not be feasible due to the uncertainty surrounding the budget.

The 20-time English league champions are expected to have to supplement their budget through player sales and the main priority is bringing in a striker, and that is expected to cost a bomb.

Low-cost alternative might be the only resort

There are also plans to bring in a midfielder and centre-back and in that case, only a low-cost alternative who can compete as the club’s reserve goalkeeper might be the best option.

“Ten Hag is aiming to sign a new goalkeeper this summer to provide more competition for De Gea with uncertainty hanging over the future of back-up options Tom Heaton and Jack Butland.

“But he would prefer to spend in the region of £15million to buy a No 2 rather than find a replacement for De Gea, which would take up a bigger chunk of his transfer budget,” the report stated.

Newly-crowned Czech First League champion and United academy graduate Matej Kovar might be one option while the club have also been linked with moves for Croatian World Cup hero Dominik Livaković and Bart Verbruggen of Anderlecht.



