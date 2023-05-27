Marcos Leonardo pursued by Manchester United, with a host of elite clubs interested



Manchester United are among a host of elite European side’s tracking Santos number nine Marcos Leonardo.

The striker is on duty with the Brazil at the U-20 World Cup, where he has scored three goals in as many games so far.

That includes a brace against a very strong Italy side, and while the Selecao Sub-20s lost the encounter 3-2, Leonardo was outstanding.

According to 90mins, a number of Premier League clubs have sent scouts to keep tabs on the 20-year-old, with Man United ‘known admirers.’

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and AS Roma are also monitoring the player and will have been impressed by his performances.

Despite his tender age, Marcos Leonardo has already scored 42 goals and provided 10 assists for Santos, and earned comparisons to Sergio Aguero.

The Brazilian is a natural finisher, well-versed in finding the bottom corner from any angle.

Comfortable with either foot, Leonardo is a difficult player to defend against with his combination of acceleration and agility.

His header against Italy demonstrated the variety in his game, with the player keen to score goals of each and every fashion.

Marcos Leonardo only signed a contract extension with Santos in January, which may make a summer move difficult.

However, with his form sparking interest from so many top European clubs, a bidding war could soon be triggered.

And with Manchester United in desperate need of more firepower, it would be no surprise to see them jostling to the front of the queue.







