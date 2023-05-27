Predicted XI vs Fulham: Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho to start



With the FA Cup final just a week away and Champions League football guaranteed for next season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can afford to be cautious with his line-up for tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Almost certain to be missing are Luke Shaw, who went off injured at half time against Chelsea on Thursday with what was rumoured to be a back problem.

Erik ten Hag said at yesterday’s press conference that he does not know if Shaw will be fit but given the doubt and the importance of the impending final, it would be a big surprise if he were to play. Tyrell Malacia will probably deputise.

In the opposite full-back berth, we think Diogo Dalot will be given a run-out to keep him match fit in case he is needed at Wembley. He has lost his place to Aaron Wan-Bissaka recently so has not had may minutes.

Another player it would make sense to rest is Raphael Varane, who has to be monitored carefully due to ongoing issues. Harry Maguire is likely to come in for him in what could be his last match at Old Trafford.

Many reports have claimed the skipper will be sold in the summer so it would be a fitting tribute for him to lead the side out one last time in front of the home crowd.

He will most likely partner Victor Lindelof at centre back and, as usual, David de Gea is expected to be in goal.

In midfield, some tired legs might also get rested. Bruno Fernandes always wants to play, but he has got more miles on the clock than anyone else in Europe this season, so it would make sense to put him in cotton wool. Christian Eriksen might also be allowed to freshen up.

With Marcel Sabitzer out for the season, this would mean Scott McTominay and Fred coming in alongside Casemiro, who will sit behind them.

Up front, Antony was stretchered off against Chelsea amid reports that it could be a recurrence of an ankle injury sustained at Ajax that kept him out for two months.

Meanwhile Marcus Rashford has been struggling with illness and injury and might not be risked.

It would therefore seem logical for Jadon Sancho to play on the right wing and Alejandro Garnacho on the left, with Anthony Martial up top once more.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game:







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and