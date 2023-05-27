SS Lazio slash Sergej Milinkovic-Savic asking price with Man United in the running



Manchester United are in the race to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after learning the club has slashed the asking price for the Serbian, according to reports.

United have held a long-term interest in the classy and powerful midfielder, who is considered one of the best in the world.

Lazio reportedly demanded €100 million in 2019 when the Red Devils enquired about his services and €55-€60 million in 2022 when another approach was made.

But now, according to Sky Italia, president Claudio Lotito is now willing to let the 28 year old go for just €30-€35 million as he enters the final year of his contract.

It is a fantastic price point for a player of Milinkovic-Savic’s quality who is at his peak age.

And United are one of five clubs interested, according to fichajes.net.

The outlet lists AC Milan, United, Newcastle United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund as the leading pack.

It was reported back in November that Savic had agreed terms with Juventus, but their ongoing financial and legal problems plus their failure to secure Champions League football following a points deduction places this option under huge doubt.

If he wants to stay in Italy as has been mooted, Milan are probably the favourites to sign him but ultimately the kind of package that Premier League clubs like United can offer him will be far in excess of Milan’s salary cap.

If money talks, then it is likely to come down to a straight scrap between United and Newcastle.

The question for United fans is whether he really is on Erik ten Hag’s radar as Fichajes and others have suggested.

There is some skepticism that the links are real because there have been so many false dawns in the past.

However, it seems generally agreed in the Italian media that Lotito has finally released his iron grip on the player and is resigned to him leaving. In fact, reports have already suggested that the Rome outfit are closing in on a replacement.

Milinkovic-Savic is a top drawer player in his peak playing years available at a very low price and plays in a position in which United desperately want to strengthen. The fact that enquiries have been rebuffed in the past means nothing and Ten Hag must surely be giving serious consideration to this exciting option for his midfield rebuild.







