Bruno Fernandes steers Manchester United to fantastic win against Fulham on final day of the season



Manchester United clinched all three points in a 2-1 win against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season.

A first-half equalizer from Jadon Sancho after Fulham took the lead before a second goal from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win.

United managed a possession of 55% to Fulham’s 45%.

The Red Devils had 21 shots at goal with eight on target. The Cottagers, on the other hand, had 10 cracks at goal, with only three being on target.

United made 489 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%. Fulham made 405 passes with a success rate of 83%.

United’s most outstanding performer was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese picked up where he left off against Chelsea in terms of finding the back of the net.

Fernandes had 55 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch before being taken off for Facundo Pellistri.

The 28-year-old completed 27 passes. Out of these, six were key passes.

Fernandes had two shots on target to his name. He accurately delivered as many crosses to his teammates.

The United playmaker also pinged two long balls and of course, crowned his display with the goal that was United’s winner.

In 37 Premier League games this term, Fernandes has managed eight goals and eight assists – an amazing return for a midfield player.

In all competitions for United, he has notched 13 goals and as many assists.

To highlight Fernandes’s goal contributions since he arrived at United in 2020, only Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have registered more than the United number eight who has 77.

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has 75.

