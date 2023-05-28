Confirmed Man United XI vs Fulham: Harry Maguire starts



Erik ten Hag has rung the changes in his Manchester United side today with Champions League football guaranteed and the prospect of stopping Manchester City’s juggernaut in Saturday’s FA Cup final looming.

In defence, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire come in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka andand Raphael Varane, who are both rested. Tyrell Malacia continues in place of Luke Shaw, who is in a race against time for fitness.

The fact he is on the bench is a good sign he will be ready for the final.

It could be Maguire’s last home game, or even last game, for the club with rumours abounding that he will leave this summer.

David de Gea is in goal.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen is also rested, with Fred coming in to replace him alongside Casemiro.

Bruno Fernandes is the advanced midfielder.

Antony is still injured and is replaced by Jadon Sancho, who switches from the left wing. Alejandro Garnacho takes Sancho’s place there.

Marcus Rashford plays up front with Anthony Martial dropping down.

Varane, Shaw, Eriksen, Wan-Bissaka and Martial are joined on the bench by Jack Butland, Facu Pellistri, Scott McTominay and Wout Weghorst.

#mufc team as reported: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 28, 2023

United need a win to guarantee a third place finish in the Premier League.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm.







