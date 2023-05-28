David de Gea penalty save pivotal to turning the tide against Fulham

!–Article Start–>

Manchester United ended the 2022/2023 Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham, coming from behind with goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

But a central figure to the win was David de Gea, whose contribution may just have saved The Red Devils an embarrassing result.

There have been times this season where United have spiralled in matches after conceding and it looked like a serious possibility early on at Old Trafford today.

Fulham went ahead via a Tosin Adarabioyo header from a near-post corner, inside of just twenty minutes.

Mere minutes later, Casemiro conceded a penalty after a clumsy trip on Tom Cairney in the box.

For many United fans, the feeling is that when the team concede a penalty, it effectively means they have conceded a goal, with De Gea having a poor record saving spot kicks throughout his career.

But the Spaniard stepped up big time.

He guessed correctly and kept his Aleksandr Mitrovic’s shot out.

It was a real turning point in the match, with Fulham causing problems for United up until that point.

Buoyed by their goalkeepers heroics, Erik ten Hag’s men were level within ten minutes of the penalty.

In the second half, Man United were in control of the match, restricting Fulham to an Expected goals tally of just 0.45 while racking up 1.66xG for themselves. (SofaScore)

De Gea has come in for criticism at times this season, but in that moment today, he was everything Manchester United to secure a third-place Premier League finish.







