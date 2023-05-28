Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United need major investment to compete at the highest level



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that the club needed to invest heavily in order to compete for top honours.

Despite a shaky start to the season, United managed to finish in third place in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League next year.

Moreover, Ten Hag’s side won the Carabao Cup and are one step away from winning the FA Cup next week.

The Dutchman has done a great job of getting the best out of the resources he has.

United do lack in key areas, and if they wish to win the league and the Champions League, they must get their recruitment right this time

In his post-match interview after the 2-1 win against Fulham, Ten Hag stated:

“We are in the right direction, but we are not there where we have to be, there’s still a long way to go, and there’s potential in this team and in individual players.”

“We showed during the season we made progress, that’s a complement to the players and the coaches, we worked really hard, but we have to make an investment.”

“The club knows if you want to compete in this tough league then you have to invest, otherwise you don’t have a chance, other clubs will.”

“We’ve seen in the winter, clubs around us made huge investments, we didn’t, but still we made it, so I’m proud of my team.”

This is a clear message to the current owners, who have neglected the club for over 15 years.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a quick conclusion to the United takeover so he can plan his summer window effectively.

