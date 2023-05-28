Erik ten Hag has his say on fierce fan criticism directed at Man United skipper Harry Maguire



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged supporters to get behind club captain Harry Maguire amidst harsh criticism levelled at the player.

This season, Maguire has struggled to be a regular starter under Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach has displayed a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

In Martinez’s absence, Ten Hag has chosen to go forward with Victor Lindelof, who is now performing at a high level.

To put just how low in the pecking order Maguire is into context, Luke Shaw – naturally a left-back – has been deployed in the heart of United’s defence even when Maguire is available and fit to start.

Maguire has been rumoured to be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

There are a number of clubs interested in the former Leicester City man.

West Ham, who made inquiries in January about the possibility of signing the 30-year-old, are expected to revive their interest.

Ten Hag was interviewed by Stadium Astro and was questioned about Maguire and whether the criticism he has been the subject of is unwarranted.

Ten Hag pointed out that at the top, players are likely to be scrutinized more closely.

He said that a player is only as good as their last game and judgement will be based on this.

On the role fans can play in willing Maguire back to top form, Ten Hag remarked, “The fans have to help him and support him so that he gives his best version.”

“He works hard. I see it everyday in the gym and on the pitch.”

“He’s performing and we’re happy with him.”

Erik Ten Hag shares is thoughts on the abuse aimed at Club captain Harry Maguire. Could tonight be Maguire‘s LAST game for Manchester United at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/WxGIhG4eY4 — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) May 28, 2023

United play Fulham later today at Old Trafford and this could be Maguire’s final match as a United player.

