Man United’s Amad Diallo is open to Sunderland return if Tony Mowbray remains as manager



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is willing to return to Sunderland for a second loan spell, but only if Tony Mowbray remains as manager.

The Ivorian winger spent the entire Championship campaign with the Black Cats before Sunderland’s elimination in the playoffs at the hands of Luton Town.

In 39 Championship games for Sunderland, Amad managed 14 goals and three assists.

His exploits earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season.

Amad is widely expected to be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag during United’s pre-season tour.

After that, a decision will be made on where he plays his football next season.

Ten Hag confirmed as much when he recently admitted that Amad will be given the opportunity to claim a place in United’s first team apparatus.

The Sun reports that the 20-year-old has not shut the door to a possible return to the Stadium of Light next season.

“Manchester United’s Amad Diallo is willing to go back to Sunderland — if boss Tony Mowbray stays,” the outlet reports.

“The 14-goal winger, 20, starred with the Black Cats on loan and is considering his next move.”

“A switch to Holland is an option but he enjoyed playing for Mowbray and could return.”

Mowbray’s future is uncertain following Sunderland’s failure to achieve Premier League promotion.

Amad himself has seemingly confirmed the accuracy of this report. On Instagram, he posted a handshake emoji in response to the story that he is open to a Sunderland return.

🚨🇨🇮 Amad responds to last night’s story: pic.twitter.com/XhgQm10EAU — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) May 28, 2023

Plans are already underway to start integrating Amad into the United squad. He will be present at Wembley as United face Manchester City at Wembley. A suit has already been reserved in his measurements ahead of the showcase event on June 3.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and