Manchester United to battle Tottenham Hotspur for Wojciech Szczesny



Manchester United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper with David de Gea‘s contract set to expire next month as things stand.

While the Spaniard is expected to sign a new deal on reduced terms, United are also set to lose Tom Heaton and Jack Butland, with the former also out of contract and the latter’s loan coming to an end.

That leaves the Red Devils extremely light in the goalkeeping department and – based on last summer’s moves for Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp – it is thought that Erik ten Hag wants a player who will push De Gea for a starting spot should he stay at the club.

Calciomercato reports that Man United are interested in Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny to fill that role.

The Poland international has enjoyed some excellent performances in Turin and can feel somewhat aggrieved to have been knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla.

During the second leg, Szczesny made a remarkable nine saves to keep The Old Lady in the game.

He is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Serie A and has been a key player for Juventus since signing for the club in the summer of 2017.

United are joined in their interest by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the report. Szczesny spent his formative years at Arsenal, which means he would count towards either club’s home-grown quota.

That could make him an attractive proposition for Man United, with a number of their home-grown players linked with exits this summer.

But, as discussed in The Peoples Person’s article on Juventus players who could move after the recent Capital Gains hearing, Szczesny does not appear to be a good fit for United.

Szczesny is paid around £211,000-a-week by the Bianconeri and has a skillset very similar to that of De Gea – warts and all.

As an emergency option, the Poland star could make some sense, but given the financial package required and the profile of player, Manchester United would be wise to look elsewhere.







