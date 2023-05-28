Match report: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham



Manchester United have finished the 22/23 season with a 2-1 win at home to Fulham.

Mitrovic should have headed Fulham into the lead in the opening ten minutes following a set piece but it was just over.

The hosts’ fans were more focused on next week’s FA Cup final than this game as they chanted ‘Wembley’ from the stands.

Their first shot on target was courtesy of Marcus Rashford but he was denied the opening goal by Leno.

It was the visitors that took the lead though just inside twenty minutes. Following a well delivered corner by Willian, Tete headed it past golden glove winner De Gea.

Fulham should have been 2-0 up as Casemiro brought down Cairny. Mitrovic stepped up but De Gea read him well to make the save.

It was enough to wake up the Reds as at the other end Garnacho hit the woodwork.

Moments later and United drew level! Fernandes found Fred who put it on a plate for Sancho who tapped it in.

At half time they headed in all square.

They came out fighting in the second half, Fred cut through the Fulham defence to find Fernandes who slotted it past Leno.

Fulham were making United work for this win as Solomon came on and forced De Gea into a good save.

Weghorst had a chance to make it three and get his first Premier League goal for United, but he couldn’t find the target with his shot from the six yard mark.

It was all over for the season. United had secured third place in the table.







