Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Fulham

Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford this afternoon to finish the season in third place. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 8 – A penalty save? Whatever next? A really good performance from the keeper.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Did pretty well.

Harry Maguire 4 – Poor play led to Fulham’s goal. McTominay saved his blushes in the second half after being badly outjumped in the box. needless fouls and all-round shaky performance.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Enjoyable, livewire performance.

Casemiro 6 – Decent game, although he did concede a penalty.

Fred 8.5 – Big claim for a start against City with this performance. Had a hand in the first goal and superb sliderule pass for the second.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Good goal and great game. Some form developing at last.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Superbly taken goal and at the centre of everything creative United did.

Alejandro Garnacho 7 – Did pretty well, was very unlucky with the shot that hit the crossbar.

Marcus Rashford 6.5 – Lively, but poor finishing.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – Added some extra quality in midfield.

Anthony Martial 6 – No real impact.

Scott McTominay 5.5 – Didn’t have much effect and got booked.

Wout Weghorst 5 – How did he miss that? Will that be his last kick in a United shirt?

Facu Pellistri 7 – Great run in the 90th minute.