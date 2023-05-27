Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt striker to make transfer decision after DFB-Pokal Final



Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani will reportedly make a decision about his future after the DFB-Pokal Final.

The French striker has attracted the attention of many top clubs including Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his attack next summer, with a striker at the top of his shopping list.

Kolo Muani is one of United’s prime targets.

He has netted 23 goals and registered 17 assists for Frankfurt this season in all competitions.

Stylistically, he fits in perfectly in Ten Hag’s system.

The 23 year old is exceptional in and around the box, and would add plenty of goals to this team

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea too are interested in the player, with Mauricio Pochettino a big fan.

“He has time, then, to reach a decision and keep an eye on Manchester United’s ownership situation (which will affect how much they can spend).”

“Chelsea are still in the race and he wants to wait and see if there will be talks with Mauricio Pochettino.”

Kolo Muani is expected to cost in the region of €100 million.

United have been linked to a number of top-class strikers like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Goncalo Ramos.

The ownership situation will make it extremely difficult for the club to allocate funds.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a quick conclusion to the takeover process so that he knows how much money he has to spend.

Meanwhile, United must lay the groundwork for all important transfers to avoid any last-minute chaos.