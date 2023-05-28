Real Madrid worried that buying Harry Kane and Erling Haaland will lead to “overbooking”



Real Madrid could be about to rule themselves out of the race for Tottenham’s Harry Kane because they are worried about “overbooking”.

The England striker is likely to leave White Hart Lane this summer in search of a club that can provide silverware as he approaches 30 years of age.

It’s rumoured that he would prefer to move to a Premier League club such as United to try to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.

However, reports also claim that Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy is loath to sell him to a direct competitor but would prefer him to go overseas.

This has led to speculation about the interest of three clubs – Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid, with the latter arguably offering the most attractive opportunities for trophies.

Recent reports said that Kane is seen as the ideal profile to take over from Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

But according to AS, los Blancos are already conflicted about making a move for the striker because it might upset their plans to sign Manchester City’s Erling Haaland 12 months later.

“Kane complicates Haaland,” the outlet reports.

“The fear of an overbooking in 2024 is in Madrid’s head.

“[With] Benzema’s longevity unknown, … bringing a nine is an emergency, yes, but that no one can come to hinder the ‘assault on Haaland’ in 2024.

“That is the priority. And what happens in between, is a passenger.”

AS go on to explain that Kane is Ancelotti’s preferred choice for this summer but that this could lead to problems a year down the line as “he does not correspond to the prototype of a striker with a short contract and willingness to step back when the Norwegian arrives.”

“Added to that, the continuity of Benzema could occur, dilemma: an overbooking.”

The solution according to AS is to find a reserve striker or “second sword” as they put it.

They mention Gonçalo Ramos, Dusan Vlahovic and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in this regard.

With a €115 million deal for midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly close to being finalized, even by Madrid’s standards it seems astounding that to think there is no financial problem in acquiring Kane’s services – valued at around €115m – as well, and that the issue is purely about whether it makes sense from a football point of view.

The passing reference to Ramos and Vlahovic as potential second-string squad options at the Bernabeu is also relevant to United, who are reportedly have both on the shortlist as their first-string, marquee signing of the summer.

If Real Madrid can indeed magically bag Haaland in 2024 as they seem to think they will, then it really would be a bad move for Kane to join them now.

It probably leaves Levy with just PSG as a realistic overseas option for Kane, with Bayern not willing to pay the £100 million asking price and seemingly setting their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

And where PSG are concerned, it might be Kane himself who declines as he would be moving to a less prestigious league, with the Champions League the only viable chance of a meaningful trophy.

For United, Real’s stated intention to replace Kane within a year is great news. It effectively rules them out of the running and means that only the likes of Chelsea, who cannot offer Premier League football, and Arsenal, who Levy would likely be even less inclined to work with than United, remain as serious rivals for the 29 year old’s signature.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and