Roy Keane believes Manchester United should sell David de Gea



Roy Keane wants Manchester United to sell David de Gea quickly.

The United legend told Sky Sports:

🚨🇪🇸 Roy Keane on De Gea: “I'd move him out quickly De Gea." pic.twitter.com/DvxLogh2g6 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) May 28, 2023

“De Gea, I’d move him on quickly. He is not going to get Man United back winning trophies. Absolutely not.”

“This idea of everyone patting him on the head is ridiculous!”

The Spaniard has been under immense criticism from a large section of the fanbase.

His inability to play out from the back hampers United’s overall style.

Erik ten Hag has persisted with De Gea as his number one but reports state that he could look at alternatives in the summer.

Despite being a brilliant shot-stopper, De Gea is not the ideal modern-day goalkeeper.

If Ten Hag wants his team to play possession-based football, the rebuild must start from the back.

De Gea is undoubtedly a club legend and has been a standout player for many seasons.

It is to be seen whether Ten Hag opts to continue with him next season.

United could look at strengthening other key positions in the summer, addressing the goalkeeping situation for another transfer window.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.