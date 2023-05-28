Tactical preview: Manchester United vs Fulham at Old Trafford

Manchester United finish their season with the visit of Fulham this afternoon (Sunday).

Erik ten Hag’s men have secured Champions League football for next season and can go into the final game with loosened shackles.

However, a win is required to guarantee third place, which the boss will be demanding to underline a season of progress under his tutelage.

With the FA Cup final on the horizon, Ten Hag will want to keep the momentum built from a trio of league wins.

His tried and tested 4-3-3 formation will be trusted once more this afternoon, as United look to sign off with a victory.

Getting the better of Fulham’s combative midfield will be the key to United winning the game, with Marco Silva’s men happy to lean on their physicality in the middle of the park.

Scott McTominay may be a wild card choice to help win the midfield battle and release United’s dangerous attackers as quickly as possible.

United will also have to defend their box well. With Aleksander Mitrovic back from suspension, Fulham will be looking for the big man all afternoon, just as they did in the cup quarter final earlier this season.

As always, getting the ball into wide areas will be key to United winning the game, with Rashford and Sancho capable of doing damage to any side.

Quick counter attacks and fast transitions will allow United to isolate Fulham’s back line and get in behind their defence, where Rashford especially can flourish.

Marco Silva’s men have been vulnerable against pace this season and United’s front line contains plenty of firepower as soon as they are released.

Substitutions could also prove key this afternoon, just as they did at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture, with Alejandro Garnacho netting an injury time winner.

Ten Hag will not be worried should the game stay level going into the second half, with pace off the bench likely to kill off Fulham’s tiring defenders.

If United are up for fight, they should have enough in the squad to ensure they send the home fans happy for the final time this season and go bouncing into the cup final full of confidence.







