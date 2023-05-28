Tottenham preparing triple-your-money bid for Man United-linked David Raya



Manchester United-linked goalkeeper David Raya is nearing a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

The Brentford shot-stopper has been mooted as a possible target for The Red Devils, as they look to upgrade upon their ability to play out from the back.

Building through the thirds has been a key part of Erik ten Hag’s tactics throughout his career, but he has encountered difficulty in bringing that ethos to Old Trafford with David de Gea.

The Golden Glove winner is widely known to struggle with his distribution and footwork, with a number of high-profile errors leading to opponents regarding him as a pressing trigger.

And with his contract set to expire at the end of next month, United are keeping an eye on potential recruits between the sticks.

Even if De Gea signs a fresh deal on reduced terms, as he is expected to, the club’s transfer activity last summer suggests that Ten Hag would ideally want a player who could offer genuine competition in the role.

Given Raya’s outstanding distribution and excellent underlying numbers, The Bees’ keeper would certainly fit the bill.

But according to Football Insider, United’s window of opportunity to sign the 27-year-old will not remain open much longer.

Spurs are looking to replace Hugo Lloris, who turns 37 this year, and are willing to triple Raya’s salary in order to get the deal done.

He has been watched by the North London side all season and is seen as a top target.

Thomas Frank has previously admitted that Raya is likely to leave the club, but expects that he will be able to command a fee of £40m, despite his contract only having a year remaining before expiry.

That price tag has put off neither Tottenham nor Chelsea, who are also credited with an interest. Should Manchester United want to secure David Raya, they will need to move sooner rather than later.







