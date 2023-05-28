Video: Erik ten Hag gives resounding season finale speech after Man United beat Fulham



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has promised that both he and the players will give everything to ensure that they win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Ten Hag spoke to the Old Trafford crowd after his side’s 2-1 win against Fulham on the final day of the season.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes were enough to guarantee United all three points and ensure that the club finish in third position with an impressive 75 points.

This season, the Red Devils have equalled the record for most home wins in a single season for a United manager at 27.

Ten Hag now holds the record with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

United now have an all-important game against Man City next Saturday to look forward to.

In addition to winning a second trophy of the campaign – United will be motivated by the chance to stop their city rivals from winning the treble.

Ten Hag gave a speech to the Old Trafford faithful and thanked them for their support all season.

The Dutchman said, “I want to thank our players. They have had a great season. Thanks to the staff and I also want to thank you all.

“Thank you for your contribution and support.

“When I say these words, there’s still one game to go.

He added, “I’m sure these players will give everything to beat Man City next week.

“We will give everything to bring the cup back to Old Trafford.”

Erik ten Hag addressing Old Trafford after FT. Huge roars as he talks about bringing the FA Cup back to Old Trafford.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/zN8QoI1QOK — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) May 28, 2023

United have already had a splendid season based on the targets that were set out in the beginning. An FA Cup would render the season an excellent one.







