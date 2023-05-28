Wolverhampton Wanderers set asking price for Man United target Ruben Neves



Wolverhampton Wanderers have revealed their asking price for Ruben Neves as Manchester United continue their search for a new midfielder.

Along with a new striker, Erik ten Hag is prioritising his engine room this summer as he looks to continue evolving his squad.

Neves, 26, has racked up 176 Premier League appearances since joining Wolves while they were still in the Championship.

The Portuguese midfielder was made club captain last summer after Conner Coady’s departure to Everton, and has continued to impress.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, reports linking him with a move away have intensified in recent months.

And his emotional lap of honour at the Molineux after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton would suggest that Neves has played his last home game for Wolves.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the player and were thought to already have a verbal agreement in place, but were thought to only be interested in signing the player on a free transfer in 2024.

That could leave the door open for a Premier League club to swoop in this summer, and Football Insider claims that is exactly what will happen.

According to today’s report, Liverpool have formally asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding Ruben Neves this summer.

And Wolves are thought to be willing to accept any bids matching their £50m price tag.

With Man United in need of effective cover for both Casemiro and Eriksen, both of whom have had absences this season leading to struggles in midfield, that fee could represent excellent value for the Red Devils.

Neves is positionally discipled enough to play alongside Eriksen, while he ability to play progressive passes would make him a good fit beside Casemiro, meaning he could effectively rotate the roles of both players seamlessly.







