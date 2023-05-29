Alessia Russo named Man United Women player of the season

Manchester United have tonight hosted their end of season awards for both the men’s and women’s team.

Alessia Russo picked up the award for Player of the Year as voted for by the fans after scoring 12 goals this season.

The England international also scooped up the award for Goal of the Season as her injury time winner over Arsenal at the Emirates in November was voted as the winner by the fans.

It may be a last ditch attempt by the supporters to show their appreciation to a player who has brought the club so much success on and off the pitch as rumours about her United future continue to swirl.

The Player’s Player of the Season award was awarded to Hannah Blundell after the final game of the season against Liverpool on Saturday.

The defender has only missed two games in the 2022/23 season for the Reds, scoring two goals.

Blundell joined United in 2021 after spending 11 years at Chelsea.

Earlier this season she made her 50th appearance for the Reds and manager Marc Skinner referred to her as “a bit of an unsung hero”.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mary Earps made WSL history as she kept a record 14 clean sheets in the league this season, the most anyone has achieved since the WSL began.

The feat earned the England shot-stopper this year’s Golden Glove, making it a Golden Glove double for the Reds as David de Gea scooped the accolade in the Premier League too.

Earlier in the season, Earps recorded her 50th WSL clean sheet, becoming the first goalkeeper to achieve that feat in the English top tier.

That landmark was reached at United’s away game at Reading, which the team won 1-0 and Earps put in a particular strong performance to ensure the narrow win.

United pushed Chelsea all the way to the final day of the league and fell short of the title by just two points.

The Reds can still be proud after they secured their place in next season’s Champions League for the first time since reforming in 2018.

For the men’s team awards, Rashford took home both the fan voted Player of the Season and the Player’s Player of the Season, whilst Antony’s strike against Barcelona in the Europa League won Goal of the Season.