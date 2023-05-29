Antony ‘probably available’ for FA Cup final only days after being pictured on crutches

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Antony will be available for next weekend’s FA Cup final.

The Brazilian left Thursday night’s Premier League game against Chelsea on a stretcher and looked in considerable pain.

The injury partly tarnished an otherwise positive and convincing 4-1 victory that saw the Red Devils clinch a place in the Champions League for next season.

Antony missed Sunday’s match against Fulham and yet he has not been ruled out of the Wembley final against Manchester City on June 3.

The winger’s campaign seemed over following an innocuous tackle by Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah that left the player clutching his lower leg in agony.

And so his apparent recovery is welcome news for both United and the Brazilian, especially after Ten Hag had previously labelled the injury as “serious”.

However, the manager’s latest encouraging update contradicts scenes from Old Trafford on Sunday that saw Antony arrive on crutches to cheer on his side.

“We’ve all seen how he came off and it didn’t look great,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

Initially, there were reports of an ankle problem similar to the one he suffered at Ajax in March 2022.

That particular injury kept him sidelined for over two months and ended his season.

Yet the United boss remains incredibly upbeat about his player’s chances of making a timely return.

“We think it’s not too bad,” Erik told the BBC in his pre-match interview at Old Trafford. “He probably will be available for the cup final next week.”



