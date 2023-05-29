Bruno Fernandes named in Sofascore’s final Team of the Season starting XI selection



Manchester United midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been named in Sofascore and Gareth Crooks’s Team of the Season starting XIs.

Fernandes was named in Sofascore’s XI, which is based on players who have gained the highest average ratings per match all season.

Fernandes received a rating of 7.44.

He is in a midfield pool also consisting of Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Martin Odegaard.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Team of the Season With the 2022/23 Premier League campaign now in the books, the time has come for us to unveil our TOTS! 🤩 Players from eight different sides are featured in here, as champions Manchester City lead the way with three inclusions. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/bvHL5qCycN — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 29, 2023

This season, Fernandes has been superb once again and it’s great to see that the numbers vindicate his performances.

The Portuguese playmaker has managed to score eight goals and register eight assists in 37 Premier Leage games.

His most recent goal came on Sunday as the Red Devils beat Fulham by two goals to one.

In all competitions, Fernandes has notched 13 goals and as many assists.

Statistically, in the Premier League this season, Fernandes has created 119 chances.

This is more than any United player has ever managed since key pass data began being collected back in the 2003/2004 season.

Out of his 119 chances, 32 were key chances. One cannot help but feel that Fernandes’s numbers would have been even higher with a world class striker ahead of him.

Fernandes’s partner in the middle of the park, Casemiro, was included in Garth Crooks’s BBC Team of the Season.

The other midfield operators in Crooks’s team were Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Martin Odegaard.

Garth Crooks has named his Team of the Season! Agree? Disagree? Let us know 👇 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/XilPOeJrNT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 29, 2023

Casemiro has done well in his maiden season in England’s top flight. The Brazilian has completely transformed United’s midfield dynamic. He has injected much-needed steel, aggression and defensive tenacity into the United side that was lacking in previous years. He has also chipped in with some crucial goals.

As United prepare to face Manchester City at Wembley on June 3rd, Casemiro will likely have a big say if the Red Devils are to enjoy any success against their noisy neighbours.

