Eric Cantona set to embark on stage tour as he announces new music career

Manchester United Legend Eric Cantona is launching a music career.

The Frenchman famously retired from football in 1997. Since then he has moved into acting having appeared in a series of films, music videos and TV adverts.

Cantona also worked briefly as the Director of Soccer at American MLS side New York Cosmos in 2011.

It has been revealed that the 57-year-old is now set to embark on a new career and try his hand at music performance.

An announcement on Friday confirmed the former Red Devil will make his live singing debut during a UK, Ireland and European tour.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the music Cantona will perform is all written and composed by the Old Trafford icon himself.

The tour is simply called ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ and will take place over six nights in Manchester, London and Dublin with further dates in Europe.

“Next year, I’ll be playing with a band.” Cantona explained. “But for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues.”

Cantona unexpectedly called time on his footballing career at the age of 30, taking on his first role as a rugby player in Le bonheur est dans le pré during his suspension from the game in 1995.

He would later be quoted in the 2021 BBC feature Fever Pitch: The rise of the Premier League, explaining his decision to retire so early.

“I am afraid about one thing – the emptiness. I hate emptiness.” Cantona recalls. “When I lost the passion, lost the fire in me, I just retired. I tried to light it again but I knew it was the end.”

Cantona’s upcoming debut single is set to be released on June 2nd via Decca Records before the tour commences.