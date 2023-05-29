Erik ten Hag confident of beating Liverpool and Arsenal to Mason Mount’s signature



Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a splendid debut campaign as Manchester United manager after guiding his team to a third place finish in the Premier League and the chance to add another piece of silverware on June 3.

But with Champions League nights coming to Old Trafford and the expectations of a possible title charge next season gathering pace, he will be aware of the need to strengthen across the board.

Bringing in a goalscorer seems to be the Dutch manager’s first priority but he also wants to add a midfielder to his ranks after having suffered from numerous injury issues throughout the campaign.

United need a new dynamic midfielder

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and loan signing Marcel Sabitzer have all suffered from long-term injuries this season and Ten Hag wants a reliable and “dynamic number eight” according to The Telegraph.

And Chelsea star Mason Mount seems to be the preferred option at the moment.

The 2020/21 Champions League winner’s current deal expires in 2024 and with contract negotiations stalling, the Blues will be looking to earn a significant transfer fee.

“Erik ten is pushing for Manchester United to sign Mason Mount as part of significant summer overhaul being demanded by the manager.

“Mount is wanted by United, Liverpool and Arsenal and is yet to make a final decision over his future although the England international appears certain to leave Chelsea. Ten Hag is understood to be confident that he can persuade Mount to join United.”

Mount to United in the works

The England international was emotional last night after Chelsea’s last game of the season and that was seen as a sign of the player leaving in the summer.

The 24-year-old can also play on the wings and as the No 10, something that would allow Bruno Fernandes to get some much-needed rest.

However a lot will depend on the club’s takeover process and the funds allocated for the transfer budget. Ten Hag has already publicly spoken out against the lack of funding in January.

Player sales are expected to be needed to supplement the available budget for the manager to use.



