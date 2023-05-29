Erik ten Hag confirms that David de Gea is not guaranteed to be the number one next season



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that David de Gea is not guaranteed to be the club’s starting goalkeeper next season.

There are massive doubts about De Gea’s suitability for Ten Hag’s football and the style of play the Dutchman wants to implement.

De Gea does not excel in several attributes needed by a shot-stopper playing under Ten Hag.

Some of these attributes include sweeping, initiating play, playing with his feet, distributing, claiming crosses and commanding the box.

At times this term, De Gea’s shortcomings have dearly cost United.

The Spaniard was at fault for all three goals conceded as United were dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla.

Just days later, De Gea let a tame effort from West Ham’s Said Benrahma squirm past him into the back of the net. The Hammers went on to clinch all three points.

On United’s final game of the season against Fulham on Sunday, De Gea’s failure to come out of his line and claim the ball resulted in a back-peddling Harry Maguire heading the ball out. The Red Devils conceded from the ensuing corner-kick set-piece routine.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that De Gea is closing in on a new deal to extend his Old Trafford stay, albeit on significantly reduced terms.

Despite this, however, United have been linked to other goalkeepers such as Diogo Costa, Gregor Kobel, David Raya and Jordan Pickford.

Ten Hag was interviewed by The Times and had his say on De Gea and whether the 32-year-old will be at United next season.

Ten Hag said, “It’s not what I want, it’s more what top football demands nowadays [having a modern goalkeeper].”

“If you observe the biggest teams, you have to be capable of playing from the back, and use your keeper as a plus one in your back, otherwise it’s very simple for opponents to put you under pressure.”

“He [De Gea] had to step up. In a number of games, he showed progression.”

On whether De Gea will stay, Ten Hag remarked, “Yes, but I will not say he’ll always be my No 1 because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions.”

“You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”

