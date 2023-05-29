Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire will make the final decision about his Man United future



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has strongly indicated that Harry Maguire will make the decision as to whether he stays at Old Trafford beyond this season or leaves.

It has been widely indicated that Maguire is one of the players likely to be sold by United this summer as the transfer window approaches.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed West Ham’s interest in reviving their interest in the United skipper.

It was later relayed that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to take on Maguire and give him the opportunity to save his career.

Under Ten Hag, Maguire has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

The United boss has displayed a clear preference for a centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

With Martinez out of the team due to a season-ending injury, Ten Hag has opted to go with Victor Lindelof. At times, the Dutchman has even named Luke Shaw in the heart of the defence ahead of Maguire.

Ten Hag spoke to The Times and was questioned about Maguire’s situation.

Ten Hag told Henry Winter, “Let’s say I’m happy Maguire is here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make.”

“Yes, but he has high competition there with Raphaël Varane [at centre back], who’s fantastic. That describes everything [Varane being a serial Champions League winner].”

Ten Hag agreed with Winter that life on the bench cannot be easy for a player of Maguire’s calibre.

“No one would be happy with this situation. He is not as well. He trains always on best levels, so with 100 per cent effort. So he handles that situation well and he’s in that manner and in his captaincy he’s important for the squad.”

