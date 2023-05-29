Erik ten Hag says Mason Greenwood is capable of leading the line for Manchester United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has indicated that Mason Greenwood is capable of leading the line and sharing the goalscoring burden with Marcus Rashford.

In an interview with The Times, Ten Hag was questioned about United’s struggles to score goals and how he aims to solve this issue.

This term, the Red Devils have heavily relied on Rashford as the primary source of goals.

The Englishman has managed to score 30 goals for United in what is the most prolific campaign of his career.

It’s an open secret, however, that United are firmly on the hunt for a striker.

The 20-time English Champions have been linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Ten Hag, someone else must come in, whether from within the team or a recruit and help come up with the goods going forward.

Ten Hag named Greenwood as a possible option.

Greenwood has not played for the Red Devils since January last year, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in February this year that all charges against Greenwood were dropped. The CPS cited the emergence of new evidence as well as the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case as reasons behind them not proceeding with the matter.

United are currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Greenwood’s delicate situation. Only after the inquiry’s conclusion will a decision on his return be made.

Ten Hag told Henry Winter, “What we need besides Marcus Rashford is one extra player with scoring abilities whether it’s coming out of our own squad or we have to sign one.”

Winter adds, “Erik ten Hag says Mason Greenwood has ‘showed in the past that he is capable of doing that’ front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances.”

“But emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he [Greenwood] returns.”

