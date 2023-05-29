Feyenoord are considering a summer approach for red-hot Amad Diallo



Manchester United finished third in the Premier League, thereby making the cut for next season’s Champions League, and also have the chance to win another trophy this season come June 3.

Despite the impressive debut season, manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the increased challenges next campaign and to tackle those a new goalscorer in the summer is expected to be brought in.

While fans are rightly excited to see who the club ultimately brings in, there is genuine excitement surrounding the future of Amad Diallo who will return to the club after a splendid loan season at Championship outfit Sunderland.

Amad’s successful loan spell

The Ivorian was the Black Cats’ top scorer with 14 goals coming in 43 games across all competitions and he also chipped in with four assists.

The 20-year-old almost single-handedly dragged Sunderland to the Playoff Finals but his efforts fell just short but he was adjudged to the their Player of the Year.

The Peoples Person has covered a variety of reports, some of which have stated that the winger will be given time to impress Ten Hag in pre-season as he attempts to break into the first-team squad.

There have also been stories linking him with yet another loan exit with Sunderland also named as a potential destination yet again but now 1908 have come up with a whole new report.

According to the report, Dutch side Feyenoord are considering making an approach for the Ivory Coast international in the summer.

The 2022-23 Eredivisie champions have been following Diallo since his time at Atalanta and were close to agreeing a deal back then but could now swoop.

“In the summer of 2021, the name of Amad Diallo Traoré (20) passed by in the Maasgebouw. Feyenoord still closely follows the left-footed right winger of Manchester United.

Feyenoord eyeing Amad move

“Two years ago, the transfer from Diallo to Feyenoord was already completed, but the deal fell through at the last minute. The Ivorian was supposed to be rented with a purchase option at the time, but was injured during a training session with The Red Devils .

“The interest of the Rotterdammers in Diallo has continued over the years. There are internal discussions these days to make a new attempt to bring the right winger to De Kuip. There has been no new concrete rapprochement for the time being, but that can certainly not be ruled out,” the report pointed out.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the club’s transfer budget and takeover process it would be foolish to let the skilled winger leave without giving him the chance to try and impress the coaching hierarchy.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

