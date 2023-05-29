Former Man United and Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez keen on Premier League return

Manchester United signed off their first league season under Erik ten Hag with a win at home against Fulham, yesterday (Sunday).

The 2-1 win secured third place for United, in what has been a season of progress under a new regime.

However, despite a strong maiden campaign, Ten Hag is acutely aware that reinforcements are required if United are to challenge for the title next season.

Additionally, clubs in and around the top of the Premier League will also be looking for additions, with multiple teams aiming to chase down Manchester City.

As reported by the Daily Star, one player linked with a sensational return to the Premier League, but who will definitely not be linked with United, is Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez.

The former United man is out of contract in the summer and is keen on having one more crack at the English League.

After leaving United having been widely regarded as a huge failure, Sanchez had a stint at Inter Milan before moving to Marseille, where he has regained some form.

Sanchez signed for United in the winter of 2018 and was expected to take the club to the next level under Jose Mourinho.

Unfortunately, for Sanchez and United, things didn’t turn out that way with the forward only showing brief flashes of his talent.

The physicality of the Premier League looked too much for the Chilean at United, who struggled to get going during his time at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are one of the sides linked with a potential reunion with their former star, who was one of the best players in the league under Arsene Wenger.

At 34 years of age, Sanchez will bring a wealth of experience to his next team and could prove shrewd signing on free transfer, depending on his wage demands.







