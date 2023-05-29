Fred approached by Marco Silva after sensational showing against Fulham



Marco Silva set tongues wagging after Fulham’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes overturned the Cottager’s early one-goal lead, but Fred was crucial to the win.

The Brazilian pressed high to force an error from the Fulham backline leading to Sancho’s equaliser, while his excellent slide-rule pass set up Fernandes for the winner.

Aside from that, Fred covered every blade of grass and stopped Fulham’s midfielders from enjoying any time on the ball, winning the physical battle against Joao Palhinha, the league’s leader in tackles.

Silva was clearly impressed, and appeared to express his admiration for the player after the match.

A fan video has surfaced online, capturing what seems to be a lengthy conversation between the Fulham boss and Fred.

Marco Silva waited for all the players to walk past but pulled Fred aside for a chat… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KHIkdW7Eoc — 𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 (@niamhutd) May 28, 2023

While it is impossible to know exactly what was said, The Sun reports that Silva ran off the Fulham team bus to catch up to Fred, having waited for him to walk past.

The report also speculates that the United midfielder could be seen as a possible replacement for Palhinha, who has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs. That is in line with The Peoples Persons’ previous report on there being a good chance that Fred could leave the club this summer.

Man United have been linked in recent months, but West Ham seem the more likely destination as things stand, with The Irons sounding out replacements for Declan Rice.

Rice has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford (who hasn’t), with the England star among the most in-demand midfielders in world football.

With Erik ten Hag keen to add more quality to his engine room, Fred could find himself sliding further down the pecking order.

Yesterday was Fred’s second start in Manchester United’s last 13 Premier League matches and, despite having another year on his contract, he may look for an early exit in order to secure regular first-team football.







