Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United’s Fred this summer



Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Fred this summer as they look to add to their options.

The Peoples Person reported earlier today that the London club could sign the midfielder after manager Marco Silva was spotted chatting to him in unusual circumstances.

It was a curious encounter between the pair after the full-time whistle as Man United prepared to leave Old Trafford.

Many fans wondered the reasoning behind this was, as the two do not have any previous connections. Immediately there was speculation that it was to do with a possible summer transfer, but no reports of interest before yesterday had emerged.

But now it seems that the London club are interested, as the Manchester Evening News reports that he is indeed a transfer target for them.

“Intermediaries have proposed a possible move for Fred, 30, to Fulham as United want to recruit a younger midfielder,” the outlet reports.

The MEN notes that Fulham have signed many Portuguese speakers since they were promoted last year, suggesting that Fred would fit in well at Craven Cottage.

The Brazilian has recently extended his stay at United by a further year after the club activated a clause in his contract. His deal will expire in June 2024, meaning the club only has limited chances to sell or risk the possibility of losing him on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience. He came to United as a fringe player but worked his way into the starting XI, regularly starting under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This season, he has been used less, but his importance has been growing ever since the start of the campaign.

Whether he would welcome a move to Fulham could be something Silva was trying to ascertain in that post-match chat.

It has certainly been a surprising season for the Cottagers, who were promoted from the Championship. A good summer transfer window, including a great deal to sign Andreas Pereira from United, has helped keep them up.

Fulham never looked likely to be going down once they gained momentum in the league and they were definitely one of the season’s overachievers in the Premier League.







