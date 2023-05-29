Ian Wright backs Jadon Sancho to explode at Manchester United next season



Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised Jadon Sancho for showing gradual progress this season and backed the Manchester United winger to explode next season.

United beat Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday and Sancho got on the score-sheet for the Red Devils.

Apart from the goal, Sancho was excellent on the right flank and looked threatening, especially in the first-half.

Sancho’s goal against the Cottagers was his fourth in the Premier League this term. He has also managed two assists.

Wright told Match of the Day via The Mail, “The potential that Ten Hag knows he has, he recognised that he needed a little bit of a break and sent him to Holland for a bit of physical and mental recuperation.

“Once he has that main focal point like he had at Dortmund with [Marco] Reus and people like that, he will do his stuff because we’re talking about somebody ability wise he is absolutely top drawer.

“He’s got six goals and three assists this season and I’m sure that from the money they paid for him they do want more from him, because I feel he’s starting to settle and you can feel that Man United will make more signings and he’ll have a lot more players to play off and I’m sure we’ll see a lot more from Jadon Sancho.”

Wright added that he is delighted for both Sancho and Ten Hag.

The 59-year-old noted that at the moment, only good things are happening at Old Trafford.

For United and Sancho, full attention now turns to the upcoming FA Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.

Antony is facing a race against time to be available for the game, despite Ten Hag’s statement that the Brazilian has a strong chance of being fit for the showpiece event.

However, as he has showed in the last two games against Chelsea and Fulham, Sancho is more than capable of filling in for him and doing a splendid job.



